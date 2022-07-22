North Texas woman first in county to die from heat-related illness in 2022

A 66-year-old woman with underlying health conditions is the first to die from heat-related illness in Dallas County this year.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services said they will not be disclosing personal information on the victim due to "privacy and confidentiality reasons."

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. “We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat.”

The CDC provides the following tips to monitor symptoms and prevent heat-related illness:

• Stay Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning you may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit. Call us: 214-819-1976.

• Limit Outdoor Activities: Consider exercising early in the morning or later in the evening. Stay in shaded areas to allow your body to cool down and recover.

• Hydrate: Drink plenty of water.

• Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.