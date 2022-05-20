North Texas school district fires employee after inappropriate images distributed at elementary school

Police in North Texas have arrested a former Frisco ISD employee after inappropriate images were located at an elementary school.

Police said 60-year-old Ruben Bustillos was arrested for an obscenity-related charge; sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor.

"Police were made aware of the offense after inappropriate images were located at an FISD elementary school," said police. "Working in conjunction with Frisco ISD, a criminal investigation was conducted, which subsequently led to the arrest of Bustillos."

The images were found in a boy's restroom near the gym, according to the school; and fifth-grade students saw the images.

Anyone with information regarding the offense is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.