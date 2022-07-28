North Texas road crews discover human remains underneath bridge

Road crews in North Texas discovered human remains underneath a bridge on Wednesday that were "possibly there for some time."

Around 2:30 p.m. Texas Department of Transportation crews were clearing brush on I-20 and mile marker 288 when the remains were found, said police.

The Abilene Police Department said the remains were possibly there for some time, based on their condition.

"The remains will be taken for an autopsy to help determine the cause of death," said police. "There were no apparent signs of trauma to the body, and the gender, age, or race could not be determined at the scene."

More information on the death investigation will be released once autopsy results are available, said police.