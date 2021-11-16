Watch
North Texas police searching for 16-year-old runaway with intellectual disabilities

Posted at 5:42 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 18:42:00-05

North Texas police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway with intellectual disabilities. Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson disappeared over the weekend.

Ferguson, a Hispanic girl, walked out of her home at the 2300 block of Cartwright Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Irving Police Department.

"Tammy has a learning disability, gets confused at times about where she might be walking, and does not like to be touched," said police. "She may run if approached by a stranger and may not answer if called."

She is believed to be wearing a blue top and multicolored Vans shoes, said police. She may also be carrying a white backpack with red stripes.

Police ask that anyone who locates the girl not approach her and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information can call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 in reference to Tammy’s name, or case number 21-26320.

