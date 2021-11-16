North Texas police searching for 16-year-old runaway with intellectual disabilities

North Texas police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway with intellectual disabilities. Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson disappeared over the weekend.

Ferguson, a Hispanic girl, walked out of her home at the 2300 block of Cartwright Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Irving Police Department.

"Tammy has a learning disability, gets confused at times about where she might be walking, and does not like to be touched," said police. "She may run if approached by a stranger and may not answer if called."

She is believed to be wearing a blue top and multicolored Vans shoes, said police. She may also be carrying a white backpack with red stripes.

Attached is a media release for a missing 16-year old, Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/mknAlMxJsR — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) November 14, 2021

Police ask that anyone who locates the girl not approach her and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information can call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 in reference to Tammy’s name, or case number 21-26320.