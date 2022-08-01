North Texas police search for suspect who ran over 2 men following bar fight

Dallas police said they are searching for a man who ran over two men following a fight outside a sports bar.

Police said around 7:50 p.m. on June 12 the suspect became involved in a physical fight outside the Off the Cuff Sports Bar located at the 40 block of North Malcolm X Boulevard.

"The suspect and two male victims were removed from the bar," said police. "Once outside, the suspect entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe and intentionally ran over both male victims."

Police said anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Small at 214-671-3703.