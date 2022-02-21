North Texas man arrested for allegedly prowling through neighborhood

Police in Denton said they have arrested a man for disorderly conduct after four callers reported he was allegedly exposing himself and peering through windows.

The incidents occurred between Sunday, Feb. 20 and Monday in the area of Woodbrook Street. Through conducting thorough searches officers were able to locate the man Monday morning.

"One caller reported a male suspect growled at her, another reported he peered in their window, and another caller reported he exposed himself to her," said police.

Police said the suspect fled quickly after each instance, but he is now in custody.

"We wanted to make the public aware of this specific arrest, as we know these incidents caused concern for residents in this area," said police. "We hope everyone can rest a little easier tonight knowing the suspect has been taken into custody."