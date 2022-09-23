North Texas high school student arrested for bringing gun to school, police say

A North Texas high school student was arrested on Thursday after his classmate notified administrators that he had a gun at school, said Fort Worth police.

Police said the 17-year-old Timbercreek High School student was arrested on suspicion of places where weapons are prohibited, a third-degree felony.

"The Fort Worth Police Department school resource officer was notified and located a 17-year-old student in possession of the gun and confiscated the weapon," said police.

The police department said the incident is an example of "see something, say something."

"The student's quick and proactive actions and the officer's quick response prevented a potential tragedy," said police.