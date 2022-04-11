Normangee police chief injured in off-duty job after head-on crash

Normangee Police Chief Larry Bush is recovering from injuries after a man "intentionally" crashed into his vehicle head-on during an off-duty job, police said.

Police said the incident occurred at the 9300 Katy freeway in the eastbound lanes while Bush was working on an approved road closure for repairs to HOV lanes. Police said crash barrels and barricades were in place and the police vehicle's lights were on when the suspect drove through and struck the vehicle head-on.

The suspect is 31-year-old Adam Matthew Sterle, who police said made statements on the scene that he intentionally targeted/ struck the vehicle.

Sterle was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Bush will be off work for the next six to eight weeks, and was treated for several broken bones and was given several stitches.