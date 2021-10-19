Plane with 21 passengers aboard crashes near Houston, all survive

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — An emergency response was underway Tuesday morning after a reported downed plane in Waller County.

According to KTRK, The Texas Department of Public Safety said the incident was located near Morton and Cardiff roads.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said 21 people were on board and no one had been killed.

One person was sent to the hospital with back injuries.

No other information was made available.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.