TEXAS — New Texas law HB-393 signed by Gov. Abbott earlier this month says that drunk drivers convicted of intoxication manslaughter must pay child support if parents are killed in a car accident.

The law would require drunk drivers to make monthly payments set by a judge until the child turns 18-years-old.

The court would also determine the amount based on the resources of the surviving parent or guardian.

The situation would be based on the standard of living the child had before the incident.