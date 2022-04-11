Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

New TEA guidelines adopted to assess 'inappropriate' books inside Texas schools, citing Abbott

Greg Abbott
Eric Gay/AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a primary election night event, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Greg Abbott
Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 15:43:52-04

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced it has developed a new "model local school board policy" for library content.

Last November, Gov. Abbott sent a letter to Commissioner Mike Morath to develop "statewide standards" to assess library content within Texas schools.

The Texas governor claims books containing "pornography" and other "inappropriate content" have surfaced in school libraries.

"As you noted in your letter, there have been several instances recently of inappropriate materials being found in school libraries," said Morath.

"This is unacceptable and the students of Texas should not be exposed to this harmful content in their local schools."

Morath said the agency hopes its new model, "will serve as a helpful guide to school boards as they create the policies for their school district libraries."

Texas School Boards will still be able to choose whether they adopt these policies, citing statute.

The new model will also keep standards as defined by the Texas Penal Code and the federal Children's Internet Protection Act.

Every school system in Texas will receive a copy of these new guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019