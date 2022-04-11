New TEA guidelines adopted to assess 'inappropriate' books inside Texas schools, citing Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced it has developed a new "model local school board policy" for library content.

Last November, Gov. Abbott sent a letter to Commissioner Mike Morath to develop "statewide standards" to assess library content within Texas schools.

The Texas governor claims books containing "pornography" and other "inappropriate content" have surfaced in school libraries.

"As you noted in your letter, there have been several instances recently of inappropriate materials being found in school libraries," said Morath.

"This is unacceptable and the students of Texas should not be exposed to this harmful content in their local schools."

Morath said the agency hopes its new model, "will serve as a helpful guide to school boards as they create the policies for their school district libraries."

Texas School Boards will still be able to choose whether they adopt these policies, citing statute.

The new model will also keep standards as defined by the Texas Penal Code and the federal Children's Internet Protection Act.

Every school system in Texas will receive a copy of these new guidelines.