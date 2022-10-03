New TEA chief of school safety and security began Monday, Abbott says

A new chief of school safety and security began on Monday within the Texas Education Agency, said Gov. Greg Abbott.

The position was created following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde after 19 students and two teachers were killed.

"The Chief will ensure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers," said Abbott's office.

The new chief of school safety and security, John P. Scott of Dallas, previously was an assistant special agent in charge for the United States Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District, according to the announcement.

"I am honored to join the Texas Education Agency in this capacity," said Chief of School Safety and Security John Scott. "I plan to work closely with partner agencies and school systems across the state to keep our students and staff safe.”

Scott will report directly to Commissioner Morath and will have a direct line to the governor's office, according to the release.