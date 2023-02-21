New report shows Texans' support for gun reform, border patrol funding

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A new report by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs shows a majority of Texans support legislative gun reform.

As first published by ABC 13, the 22-page report shows that 86% of Texans support a required criminal background check for all gun buyers.

Other results showed heavy support among Texans for banning anyone with a restraining order related to domestic abuse from being able to own or purchase a gun.

Meanwhile, a majority of Texans surveyed also showed support for the state's border policies - including the National Guard patrols, the bussing of asylum seekers to northern cities, and the department's multi-billion budget.

In addition to these results, the report showed that 77% of Texans support abortion in cases of rape and 88% in cases of incest.

This report surveyed Texans between Jan. 9 and Jan. 19.