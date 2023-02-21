Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

New report shows Texans' support for gun reform, border patrol funding

Guns
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Semi-Automatic handguns are displayed at Duke's Sport Shop, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Guns
Posted at 2:04 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 03:10:38-05

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A new report by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs shows a majority of Texans support legislative gun reform.

As first published by ABC 13, the 22-page report shows that 86% of Texans support a required criminal background check for all gun buyers.

Other results showed heavy support among Texans for banning anyone with a restraining order related to domestic abuse from being able to own or purchase a gun.

Meanwhile, a majority of Texans surveyed also showed support for the state's border policies - including the National Guard patrols, the bussing of asylum seekers to northern cities, and the department's multi-billion budget.

In addition to these results, the report showed that 77% of Texans support abortion in cases of rape and 88% in cases of incest.

This report surveyed Texans between Jan. 9 and Jan. 19.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019