New report describes 'living hell' in Texas prisons without air conditioning

WACO, Texas — Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center released a report this month that describes Texas prisons as a "living hell".

The report states Texas is one of only 13 states across the United States in which prisons are not air-conditioned statewide. It claims only 30% of Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned and units "been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees".

According to the 309 surveys conducted for this study, "incarcerated people frequently described having experienced symptoms of heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke".

Angel Sires' fiancé has been incarcerated in the Gatesville Prison's Alfred Hughes Unit. She told 25 News he has experienced not only hot units but also has been denied cold water and is only allowed to shower once a month.

"He gets bumps on his skin and stuff," she said. "It's very sad because it was more like a mental thing and it's starting to become very physical."

According to the CDC, small blisters or bumps on the skin can be symptoms of heat rash. They also report heat stroke, the most severe of heat illnesses, can occur at temperatures around 103 Fahrenheit. That temperature is significantly lower than what TAMU reports is often seen in prisons.

"I'm scared he's going to die," Sires said.

The station is waiting on comment from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.