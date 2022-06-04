Murder & attempted suicide takes place at Texas Walmart

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities reported early Saturday morning a murder/attempted suicide took place in the parking lot of a store involving a couple.

Walmart at 13003 State Hwy 249 was the scene of the deadly incident. The female was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez stated the male has been transported to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The pair were dating and the female was attempting to end their relationship before the male suspect shot her and then himself, according to officials.

The ages of the victims were not disclosed.

Sheriff Gonzalez commented on the incident as an example of overlapping violent phenomena in Texas- gun-related homicides and intimate partner violence.

In 2021, 184 domestic violence homicides occurred in Texas, according to Gonzales.