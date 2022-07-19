HOUSTON — Multi-agency law enforcement pursued a wanted felon for homicide on a car chase early Tuesday in Houston, officials said.

Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Deputies B. Claunch and B.Muschweck with the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 8 attempted to pull over 41-year-old Justin Dupree Tolliver for speeding near the Gulf Freeway and Park Place Boulevard. Instead of yielding, Tolliver who was traveling with a female passenger continued to drive, evading deputies.

While traveling northbound near the Gulf Freeway interchange, officials said Tolliver threw a pistol from the vehicle's window.

Heading west towards Katy, Tolliver exited on I-10 at Cane Island and left the roadway, crossing a grassy median.

At this point, the Houston Police Department joined the pursuit and tried to conduct a PIT maneuver against Tolliver's vehicle. During the off-road pursuit, Muschweck's patrol car became unstable and deployed both side airbags.

Houston police continued the pursuit against Tolliver who eventually crashed into an Amazon warehouse building, causing physical damage to the facility and stopping his vehicle, officials said.

A brief standoff ensued when Tolliver initially refused to leave his car.

Authorities brought Tolliver into custody and released his passenger. The passenger is not facing any charges, officials said.

Upon searching his vehicle, deputies located numerous Xanax pills. They confirmed an open parole violating warrant against Tolliver from the Texas Department of Public Safety for homicide.

Tolliver was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm for the police chase. Charges for possession of a controlled substance were not pursued.

Tolliver is now awaiting a court appearance with no current bond, officials said.

Both deputies were treated for minor injuries. In addition to the Harris County Constable's Office, the Katy Police Department and Houston Police Department assisted in the capture of Tolliver.