Multiple fires in Eastland County burning actively, zero percent contained

Posted at 11:10 PM, Mar 17, 2022
Multiple fires in Eastland County are burning actively in heavy brush and have taken up an estimated 38,383 acres.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Eastland Complex fire is zero percent contained. Multiple evacuations have been ordered with multiple structures being threatened.

"Crews are focusing on operations related to life safety and structure protection as well as the construction of fireline where possible," said the Texas A&M Forest Service.

