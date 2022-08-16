Multiple fire departments respond to North Texas brush fire, aerial images show structures on fire near I-35

Multiple fire departments responded to a brush fire in North Texas on Monday with aerial images showing multiple structures on fire near I-35.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Monday evening that the CW Fire in Cooke County is about 346 acres and 75 percent contained.

Update: the #CWFire in Cooke County is an estimated 346 acres and 75% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 16, 2022

"State resources consisting of a Strike Team from Texas A&M Forest Service had been staged in Gainesville as a regional/North Texas resource prior to the fire and responded with four brush trucks," said the Gainesville Fire Department.