Multiple fire departments respond to North Texas brush fire, aerial images show structures on fire near I-35

Posted at 9:04 PM, Aug 15, 2022
Multiple fire departments responded to a brush fire in North Texas on Monday with aerial images showing multiple structures on fire near I-35.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Monday evening that the CW Fire in Cooke County is about 346 acres and 75 percent contained.

"State resources consisting of a Strike Team from Texas A&M Forest Service had been staged in Gainesville as a regional/North Texas resource prior to the fire and responded with four brush trucks," said the Gainesville Fire Department.

