Multiple agencies responding to large brush fire in Falls County

Multiple agencies including the Waco Fire Department are responding to a large brush fire in Falls County.

The Bull Dog fire is located at the 300 Block of County Road 220 near Marlin. Firefighters were initially dispatched to a structure fire that spread to grass and woods.

"If you have been evacuated from your home and have nowhere to go due to the fires, please go to the Marlin Volunteer Fire Station on State Highway 6," said the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

At this time the fire is an estimated 75 acres and is 40 percent contained, according to the Falls County Incidents and Information Facebook.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding as well and has requested air support.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area and not fly drones into the area to avoid interfering with air operations.