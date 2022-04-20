Mother fatally shoots legal guardian, her child's grandmother in North Texas, police say

A 23-year-old mother is charged with the capital murder of her child's grandmother and legal guardian, police in North Texas say.

Richardson patrol officers responded around 7 p.m. on Monday to the parking lot of Starbucks located at 4151 East Renner Road. The first officers arrived to see Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts attempting to leave the location with a child.

"The resulting investigation determined the victim, Nicole Edwards, is the grandmother of Watts’ child and had full custody," said police. "Watts requested to see her child and Edwards agreed they could meet at the location. During the visit, Watts pulled out a handgun and shot Edwards and attempted to leave with the child."

Police arrived and immediately began life-saving measures on 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards after observing a gunshot wound.

"Paramedics arrived and transported Edwards to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," said police. "The child was unharmed."