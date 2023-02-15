More gun control legislation rolls out in Austin: Will it change anything?

AUSTIN — Surrounded by families of the Uvalde and Santa Fe school shooting victims, Democratic State Senator Roland Gutierrez rolled out additional gun measures on Tuesday he wants to see passed this legislative session.

The key proposals: start a database for large ammo purchases, beef up penalties and mandate that only those 18 and older are allowed to buy ammo, and require firearm owners to carry liability insurance.

"All of these things are done to make our communities safer. None of these are about taking anyone’s guns away," Gutierrez said.

Earlier in the session, the vocal critic of the police response to the Uvalde shooting laid out other legislation that he says will help protect Texas school children, and help the families of mass shooting victims.

Although some of those proposals may get out of committee, it remains to be seen if any could pass the Texas House or Senate, and then whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would sign them into law.

Other legislators are exploring options to raise the minimum age to buy certain guns to 21, up from 18, although there are questions about whether such a law could withstand a legal battle.