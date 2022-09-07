'Months-long crime spree' comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas

A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.

The Kilgore Police Department said the men were "traveling the south" and engaging in organized retail theft. A loss prevention officer at a Walmart in Kilgore called the police department when he observed thefts.

"We only found out today how involved they were in this crime spree when we received a call from the FBI," said police. "They had been looking for them due to their multi-state large-scale theft operation."

A sergeant with the police department arrived on the scene and watched from a distance.

"The group attempted to separate in three directions but Sgt. Owings had that angle covered and all 5 were quickly apprehended before they could run," said police.

According to KLTV, the five suspects, identified as Dequan Chandler, 20; Keyvon Dunbar, 17; Amarieon Embury, 20; Insan Thomas, 20; and Jacari Williams, 20; were arrested and booked into Gregg County Jail.