Montgomery County Sheriff’s searching for 16-year-old runaway juvenile

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s is searching for a 16-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen at her home on Friday.

Sydney Pinion was last seen at the 33000 block of Maple Street in Pinehurst wearing a large black sweater, shorts, and Vans shoes.

"Sydney also has a nose ring," said the sheriff's office. "She is possibly in the Houston area with a male named Max, who drives a black jeep."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sydne is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A134221.