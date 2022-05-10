Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Montgomery County Sheriff’s searching for 16-year-old runaway juvenile

Posted at 5:30 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 18:30:08-04

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s is searching for a 16-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen at her home on Friday.

Sydney Pinion was last seen at the 33000 block of Maple Street in Pinehurst wearing a large black sweater, shorts, and Vans shoes.

"Sydney also has a nose ring," said the sheriff's office. "She is possibly in the Houston area with a male named Max, who drives a black jeep."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sydne is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A134221.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019