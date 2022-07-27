Million-dollar bonds, multiple warrants issued for Lake Jackson homicide case

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Homicide warrants were issued to multiple people over the murder of a Lake Jackson resident.

The Lake Jackson Police Department reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Cory Bayless and his 17-year-old son were found shot at their residence in the 200 block of Jasmine Street around 11 p.m. on June 27. Bayless was pronounced dead at the scene and his son was life-flighted to Memorial Herman Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Police said on the following day the suspected vehicle involved is a white Ford Edge with possible damage from gunfire.

The Lake Jackson Police Department in conjunction with the Brazoria County Crime Scene Unit and the county's district attorney's office obtained a warrant against 20-year-old Joesph Anthony Lee Moore for capital murder.

Multiple agencies learned the location of Moore on July 7 to be at a residence on the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeney, Texas and attempted to serve the capital murder warrant.

While the county's Constable's Precinct 1 Special Response Team surrounded the building, calling the occupants to exit, a gunshot was heard. SRT immediately entered and found Moore with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said he was life-flighted to Houston in critical condition. Police said he remains in critical but stable condition.

Moore's bond is currently set at $25 million.

Later that day the investigation division of Lake Jackson police identified an additional suspect involved in the June homicide.

Police with the Texas Rangers issued a warrant for capital murder and arrested 23-year-old Daniel Benitez Curran. Police said Curran is in custody for an unrelated warrant.

On July 15, police joined the Clute Police Department and the SRT to perform a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Fourth Street in Clute, Texas regarding the Lake Jackson murder investigation.

Authorities discovered 22-year-old Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy and 18-year-old Maryah Socorro Isais in the residence with a large number of narcotics and potential evidence.

Both are charged with multiple Felony 1 manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and Felony 3 possession of marijuana and initially had bonds set just under $2 million, police said.

On Monday police charged McCoy with murder based on evidence discovered at the residence for the investigation, and a judge raised his bond to $25 million. He remains in custody.

Police urge those with information to contact the Lake Jackson Police Department's investigation division at (979)-415-2700.

Police believe all individuals involved know each other. The investigation is ongoing.