Mexico arrests drug cartel lieutenant near Texas border

Posted at 2:15 PM, May 02, 2023
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico say they have arrested a top lieutenant of the violent Metros faction of the Gulf drug cartel.

The suspect was identified as Hugo Salinas Cortinas, whose nickname “La Cabra” means The Goat.

Police and the Mexican Army said Monday he had been implicated in 23 attacks on police and 9 against military personnel.

Salinas Cortinas allegedly headed up drug and migrant smuggling along a stretch of the Mexican side of the Rio Grande river, also known as the Rio Bravo.

He allegedly operated in a territory comprising the towns of Camargo and Miguel Aleman, across the border from the Texas towns of Rio Grande City and Roma.

