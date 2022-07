HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has created a t-shirt that she hopes will empower and celebrate women.

The t-shirt reads, "Love yourself ladies" and can be found on her official website alongside the hashtag #BansOffOurBodies near the checkout.

Megan has since confirmed that her company, Hot Girl Merch, LLC, will be making a donation from the sales to Planned Parenthood.

She is directing her fans to visit planned parenthood's website to learn more.