McLennan County burn ban order issued, prohibits burning in unincorporated areas

McLennan County is currently under a burn ban after the commissioners court issued an order on Tuesday.

The order prohibits burning in the unincorporated areas of the county and will stay in effect for 90 days unless a commissioners court or county judge terminates the order or the Texas Forest Service determines that drought conditions no longer exist in the county.

"... Local weather forecasts indicate that these dry, windy conditions are projected to continue, with no reasonable expectation of significant, appreciable rainfall expected in the near future," said the order.

The order does not include "grills, barbeques, or smokers which are used to cook food and are fully covered and attended." It does however prohibit any open grills, barbeques, or smokers.

Additionally, the use of welders or cutting torches is prohibited unless adequate fire suppression equipment and personnel are immediately on hand.

Anyone who violates the burn ban risks a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to $500.

For more information on what is and is not prohibited by the order see below: