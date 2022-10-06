McGregor community bands together to help following shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas — As funeral services begin for the five victims of the McGregor shooting, businesses and organizations are banding together to give the families the support they need.

The community’s efforts to help these families has been swift, many have already started raising money for burial cost and gathering other supplies the families need.

The owner of McGregor Kids Stop started a donation box for clothes and other supplies for the children of Monica Delgado.

Many businesses like RJL design are helping too by making t-shirts with all proceeds going to the families. Owner Ciarra Johnnene told us so far $3,000 dollars has been raised for her to spilt between the families.

Other organizations like the McGregor Movement are raising funds by selling taco plates this Saturday.

It’s what many say makes McGregor strong even through times of tragedy. McGregor Kids Stop is still taking clothes donations for the children.

RJL design is still taking orders for T-shirts, with all proceeds going to the families.