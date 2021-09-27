Watch
Manufacturing employment on the rise in Texas, survey shows

DONNA MCWILLIAM/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A United States flag, left, and a Texas flag, fly near the LBJ Freeway in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 26, 2001. Friday, March 2, 2001, is Texas Flag Day. State law mandates its observance on Texas Independence Day, which marks the anniversary of March 2, 1836, when Texas signed its Declaration of Independence from Mexico. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
TEXAS state flag
DALLAS, Texas — Activity in the Texas manufacturing sector continued to increase in the month of Sept., according to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey.

Despite supply-chain disruptions and delays most likely attributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant, the Sept. survey found that the production index rose three points to 24.2.

It also displayed continued positive job growth as many factories reported increases in hiring.

"We expect positive job growth for Texas overall and in the manufacturing sector for the month of September," said Emily Kerr, senior business economist, Dallas Federal Reserve. "There's some positive signs that are still pointing to above-average growth for employment and that's what we saw in the past several months, and we expect that to continue."

Currently, Texas is looking at an above-average rate for job growth and that is expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2021.

