Manhunt underway in Walker County for suspect who fled from traffic stop

Walker County has issued a Code Red Alert as a manhunt is underway for a man who fled from a traffic stop.

Law enforcement and crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search along with a helicopter near FM 1696 East and the Woodlodge Subdivision, according to the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

The manhunt is for a passenger who bolted from a car during a pursuit on I-45 and ran into the woods westbound towards State Highway 75. He was last seen wearing a blue Dallas Mavericks jersey and black pants and a blue hat.

Authorities said TDCJ pack dogs will be on the ground in the area. The public is asked to stay inside to allow tracking.

"Make sure your cars, barns, and houses are locked," said Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department. "Bring your guns inside from the vehicles just in case."

Authorities said it is not known if he is armed, and anyone who sees him should call 911.