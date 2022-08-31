Manhunt ongoing in East Texas for escaped inmate, suspect in double homicide

A manhunt is underway in East Texas for an escaped inmate who used a handmade knife to assault a correctional officer and flee.

The active search is ongoing in Cass County for Charles Spraberry after he escaped from jail around 8 p.m. Monday night. Spraberry is the suspect in a double homicide where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer, according to KLTV.

"Spraberry is considered armed and dangerous," said Ore City police. "Spraberry was in custody on charges of capital murder in the deaths of two persons."

The escapee is also accused of multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said anyone who has information on the escaped inmate's whereabouts should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.