A 51-year-old man who worked with several youth sports events in the Bastrop community has been arrested for the online solicitation of a minor.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Anthony Charles Davis, Jr. for the second-degree felony recently. The sheriff's office said Davis is a current resident of Bastrop and worked as a youth basketball trainer.

"Davis was booked into the Bastrop County jail and was released the next day on a $25,000.00 bond," said the sheriff's office. "Should you have any information concerning similar activities involving Davis, please contact the Sheriff’s Office-512 549-5100."