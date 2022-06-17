Man who sexually assaulted, strangled 14-year-old Texas girl convicted

A Michigan man who stalked and sexually assaulted and strangled a 14-year-old Lubbock girl has been tried and convicted, announced a U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

A jury convicted 22-year-old Thomas John Boukamp after just one hour of deliberation. He was convicted on 16 counts; "one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, one count of enticement of a minor, two counts of receipt of child pornography, ten counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, and one count of cyber stalking."

According to the Attorney's office, the evidence presented at trial showed that Boukamp met the child on the instant messaging platform Discord when she was just 13 years old.

"The pair exchanged a series of messages, in which he threatened to hurt her family if she disclosed their budding “relationship," said the release. "Mr. Boukamp later transported Jane Doe, then 14 years of age, to his home in Michigan, where he sexually assaulted her, forcibly removed her braces with pliers, strangled, and hit her."

The victim's father said that when his daughter ran away to Michigan, his terrified daughter brought her baby blanket with her, according to the release.

“This man stalked and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old, then had the gall to claim in federal court that their so-called ‘relationship’ was consensual," said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham. "The child, who bravely faced her abuser in court, asserted in no uncertain terms that his advances were unwelcome. By law, 14-year-olds simply cannot consent to sexual contact with adults. We are immensely proud of this child and hope this verdict brings some solace to her and her family."

Boukamp faces up to life without parole in federal prison, according to the Attorney's office