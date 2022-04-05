Man wanted in possible connection to murder case in Mexia

Authorities in Texas are searching for a person possibly connected to a murder case in Mexia.

Surrounding law enforcement said they are actively searching for 30-year-old Calob Hutchison. Police said Hutchison currently has warrant for retaliation and a parole violation warrant for having a firearm.

"He is extremely dangerous and will be armed," said the Freestone County Sheriff's Office. "He’s been seen driving a black Elantra with black rims."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mexia police, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, or the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.