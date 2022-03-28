Man arrested in murder of victim located in heavily wooded area, police say

Police in East Texas have arrested at least one suspect in the murder of a victim located in a heavily wooded area.

The Tyler Police Department said on Saturday it received a welfare concern call at a home on the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway. Detectives and crime scene personnel worked all night into Sunday and were able to determine a homicide occurred inside the home, police said.

"Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and determined that foul play was suspected," said Tyler police. "Further, they were able to identify the victim and at least one suspect."

At about 11:10 a.m. the body of a 53-year-old man was located in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E. Duncan in northeast Tyler, said police. The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin.

"Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for murder, a first-degree felony, on Timothy Eugene Jones, a 26-year-old black male from Tyler," said police. "The bond on the warrant is set at $2 million dollars."

Tyler police said on Monday they had arrested Jones on a murder warrant, a first degree felony, his bond is set at $2 million.