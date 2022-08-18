Man wanted for theft, breaking and entering into church

DALLAS — A man broke into and stole items worth thousands from a church earlier this month in Dallas.
Around 12:30 a.m. on August 4, an unidentified man damaged a window and stole $8,000 worth of musical equipment from Iglesia Gracia Divina on West Colorado Boulevard, said police. Police are searching for the identity and location of the suspect.
The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect's race, age or height.
Those with information are urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at (254) 671-0546 and reference case number 143603-2022.