Man wanted for theft, breaking and entering into church

DALLAS — A man broke into and stole items worth thousands from a church earlier this month in Dallas.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 4, an unidentified man damaged a window and stole $8,000 worth of musical equipment from Iglesia Gracia Divina on West Colorado Boulevard, said police. Police are searching for the identity and location of the suspect.

Dallas Police Department Theft suspect

The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect's race, age or height.

Those with information are urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at (254) 671-0546 and reference case number 143603-2022.