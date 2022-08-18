Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Man wanted for theft, breaking and entering into church

church 1.jpg
Dallas Police Department
Theft suspect
church 1.jpg
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:17:58-04

DALLAS — A man broke into and stole items worth thousands from a church earlier this month in Dallas.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 4, an unidentified man damaged a window and stole $8,000 worth of musical equipment from Iglesia Gracia Divina on West Colorado Boulevard, said police. Police are searching for the identity and location of the suspect.

church 2.jpg
Theft suspect

The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect's race, age or height.

Those with information are urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at (254) 671-0546 and reference case number 143603-2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019