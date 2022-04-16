Man wanted for murder in Texas taken into custody, deported from Mexico

A man being sought by authorities for a fatal shooting in Midland was deported from Mexico and taken into custody.

Midland police said Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III was wanted for a verbal altercation that led to a deadly shooting at the El Mitote Sports Lounge. On Wednesday, CBP officers said they encountered a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen who surrendered upon arrival at the Port of Presidio.

“On a daily basis CBP officers identify and apprehend people who are being sought by law enforcement who seek sanctuary across the border,” said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Working closely with law enforcement agencies is essential to the success of our mission.”

He was escorted to the port by Mexican law enforcement officials, according to CBP.

"The individual was arrested by CBP officers and taken into custody by the Lone Star Task Force who were waiting at the port," said CBP.