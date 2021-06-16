Man suspected of injuring Texas officer found dead in home

HONEY GROVE, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of shooting a police officer in the leg in a small North Texas city appears to have fatally shot himself after an overnight standoff with officers, authorities said.

Police in Honey Grove said the officer responded to a home because of a possible domestic dispute at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The officer then encountered a man who appeared to be armed with a rifle. Police say a constable arrived to assist, and authorities were fired upon. After the officer was shot, the constable pulled the officer to safety amid gunfire.

Police said Wednesday morning that the officer had been taken to a hospital hospital in the Dallas suburb of Plano and was in stable condition.

Police said the standoff ended at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when authorities entered the home and found the man dead. Police did not identify the man or officer by name.

Honey Grove, which has a population of about 1,700 people, is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Police have asked the Texas Rangers to investigate.