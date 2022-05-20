Man sentenced to 14 years for crash that killed 27-year-old

A drunk driver has been sentenced for a 2020 fatal crash and manslaughter of a 27-year-old man, according to a Brazos County District Attorney's office.

Colton Bradley was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to manslaughter. He was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and is currently serving a 10-year sentence for each charge.

On Feb. 29, Bradley ran a red light while driving under the influence, according to police. Another vehicle hit the passenger side of Bradley’s car and killed James Ross Ragsdale.

"... Ragsdale (27) was removed from the passenger seat of a Camaro," said the DA's office. "Officers were not able to revive him and he died from blunt force trauma."

Bradley made several comments about being intoxicated, according to authorities; and failed field sobriety exercises.

“This incident exemplifies the horrific consequences that can occur when someone makes the conscious decision to get behind the wheel and drive drunk," said Assistant District Attorney Brian Price. "Due to the defendant’s actions, he leaves in his wake broken bodies and shattered hearts. The only appropriate response to this callous disregard for the safety of others is a significant prison sentence.”