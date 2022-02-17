Watch
Man sentenced after impersonating FBI agent at Central Texas pharmacies

Posted at 8:45 PM, Feb 16, 2022
A Texas man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for impersonating an FBI agent to obtain Fentanyl patches.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Jonathan Jefferson Ferris was found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on June 29 of 2021. Ferris visited a pharmacy in Temple on multiple occasions looking to fill out a prescription for Fentanyl patches.

"Ferris always identified himself to the pharmacy employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment," said the U.S. Department of Justice. "Ferris wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the Fentanyl prescriptions."

