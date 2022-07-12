Man run over and left on roadway outside burning home, Texas DPS investigating

A man was run over by a vehicle and found deceased, lying face down on the edge of the roadway outside his burning home, according to Texas DPS.

DPS said around 5 a.m. on May 20, a house fire was reported at 3073 FM 660 in Ferris.

Emergency personnel found the homeowner, 59-year-old Nathan Thomas, and during investigation it was determined he "had been run over by a vehicle," said DPS.

"DPS is asking for your help with the investigation. If you have information about this please call the DPS Waxahachie office at 972-923-6670," said DPS.