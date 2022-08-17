Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month

DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said.

The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.

The bank robberies occurred from May 25 to June 27, officials said.

Disch can face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, the DOJ reported.

Officials named Disch as a suspect due to video surveillance and witnesses, in addition to investigative techniques, placing him in the immediate area for each robbery.

The DOJ said the FBI and the Dallas, Sulphur Springs, Lewisville and University Park Police Departments are investigating the case.