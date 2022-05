A man is wanted by police in the Brazos Valley for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Bryan police said 27-year-old Reymundo Jesus Angel Espinoza is a 'Most Wanted' person who is on the run.

"His last known residences in Robertson County have been empty, and his phone is disconnected as of today," said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bryan police or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 979-775-TIPS.