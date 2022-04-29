Man 'long-sought' for human trafficking arrested by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

A man wanted for human trafficking charges has been arrested by Houston special agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Hugo Texis was long sought and identified as the subject of a “Red Notice” issued by the Mexican federal police. He is now in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility.

"He was located as part of a long-term ongoing investigation by SIU agents in the Houston area," said TABC. "Interpol Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence."

Texis, who is not a U.S. citizen, was previously deported in 2013.

"The Texas Legislature in 2019 made the investigation of human trafficking a top priority for TABC," said the release. "One of the ways Texans can assist in the fight is by spotting the signs of potential trafficking at a location and reporting it."