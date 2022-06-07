Man kills ex-wife with son inside home then flees from authorities

DALLAS — Authorities report a man died by suicide after killing his ex-wife in her home and fleeing from Houston.

Lorenzo White, 55, is suspected of breaking into the home of Lisa Daniel on Monday in northeast Harris County while she and her teenage son were present inside and shooting her multiple times.

White then fled in a vehicle, and a manhunt shortly ensued.

White was discovered by U.S. Marshals in Dallas, according to authorities.

Dallas police initiated a traffic stop against White.

Sad. I also feel for her teen son, who was in the home with his mother was murdered. I hope family and friends can support him anyway they can. The healing process will take awhile, but he doesn’t have to do it alone. https://t.co/mvDRwiNL4M — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 6, 2022

White refused to exit the vehicle and held a gun to his head, officials said.

Authorities believe the incident to be a case of domestic violence.

Dallas PD SWAT team arrived at the scene and White shot himself shortly afterwards and was pronounced dead.

Harris County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals, and Dallas PD worked in conjunction for the investigation regarding Daniel's death and the location of White, authorities report.

Sheriff Gonzalez of Harris County provided resources for those who are victims, especially children, of domestic violence.