Texas man kills 4 family members, including child, & shoots 3 others before committing suicide

CORSICANA, Texas — A Texas man killed four family members, including a child, and shot three others, before killing himself.

The Corsicana Police Department said it got a 911 call just after midnight Saturday from someone who said a man had killed his family.

Officers responded to a home in the 2900 Block of W. 2nd Avenue where they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Two other shooting victims were found in the home. Police did not release their sex or ages but said both were taken to a Dallas area hospital.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in Frost, Texas.

Deputies found the bodies of an adult male and a child. Both had been shot.

“A third adult female was also found with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Corsicana Chief Robert Johnson.

She was taken to a Dallas area hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives tracked the suspect’s vehicle using its GPS navigation system.

Corsicana police, SWAT and Navarro County deputies located the vehicle on FM 1129, just south of Roane Road.

Police asked the monitoring service to remotely turn off the vehicle`s engine.

Corsicana SWAT officers then approached the vehicle and found the driver critically injured from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head. He later died at Navarro Regional Hospital.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.