Man in El Paso arrested for desert shooting, murder of 21-year-old woman

A 24-year-old man in El Paso has been arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old woman after she was shot in a desert area.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a hospital on Sunday, April 10, in reference to a woman that had been shot. Depties learned that the 21-year-old victim has been shot with life-threatening injuries in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood Drive.

"The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, responded and began its investigation," said police. "The female victim was identified as Karina Isabel Tobias."

Authorities said Tobias died as a result of her injuries on Monday. The sheriff’s office secured an arrest warrant and charged Efrain Orozco with murder.

"Orozco was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000.00 bond," said the sheriff's office.