Man found on US Hwy 290 in Bastrop County, circumstances of death being investigated

Authorities in Bastrop County are investigating the death of a 37-year-old who was found on US Hwy 290.

On Friday, April 1, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said Leslie Loving was found on the eastbound side of US Hwy 290 and El Bosque Drive across from the brickyard.

"The circumstances of his death are currently being investigated by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office," said the sheriff's office. "Initial appearances are that this is a hit and run."

The sheriff's office said it believes the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, while Loving walked east on the eastbound side of US 290.

"If you were traveling in the area and saw anything, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (512) 549-5100," said the sheriff's office. "Reference case 2022-01283."