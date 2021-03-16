Man found decapitated at hotel in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Police are investigating after a man's decapitated body was found in a hotel room.

Houston Police described the man as Hispanic and in his 30s.

Investigators also say the man was missing some some limbs.

According to police, officers were notified after a hotel manager found the body Monday.

A preliminary investigation shows there may have been some sort of altercation Sunday that may have led to the man's killing.

Authorities are now looking at evidence, including surveillance video, to find out who is responsible.

Investigators say there are now looking for two Hispanic men and a women, seen driving in a black SUV.