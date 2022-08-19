Man wanted for hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old Texas child

HOUSTON — A man has been charged and is currently wanted for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 7-year-old from Houston last year.

On December 11, 28-year-old Pedro Vargas Garcia was driving a pickup truck that ran through a stop sign and crashed into another car, in which 7-year-old Journee McDaniel was a passenger, police said. Journee was transported to Memorial Hermann- Texas Medical Center and died two days later from her injuries.

Vargas Garcia was driving westbound on Schurnier Road with two passengers in a black Ford F-150 when he hit the white Dodge Dart driving northbound on Cullen Boulevard that Journee and two others were traveling in.

Police said Vargas Garcia and his two passengers exited the pickup truck and fled the scene on foot. The driver of the Dodge and an unnamed 7-year-old boy were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Vargas Garcia is considered to be at large and is formally charged with failure to stop and render aid involving a child, officials said.

Those with information are urged to contact the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at (713) 247-4072. Crime Stoppers is additionally available at (713) 222-TIPS.